US Bancorp DE Sells 160,715 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

MFGP stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

