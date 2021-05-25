US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 105.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen began coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Financial Group cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

