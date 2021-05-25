US Bancorp DE Sells 921 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

