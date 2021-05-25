Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 18,605 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,517.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.30 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.