Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 10,907 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $220,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $100,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $363,614.87.
- On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62.
- On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.
- On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.
- On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.
- On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.
- On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.
HARP opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
