Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 10,907 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $220,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $100,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $363,614.87.

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

HARP opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HARP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

