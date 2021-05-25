Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 16,674 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $16,822,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $15,645,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $13,853,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth $9,895,000.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

