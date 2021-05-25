Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $19,809,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,098,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

