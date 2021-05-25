Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Dolf A. Berle Buys 21,952 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $827.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

