Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Dana Zimmer Sells 1,616 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXST opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $127.59.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

