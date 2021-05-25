Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BNL stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.