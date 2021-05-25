MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

