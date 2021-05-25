Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 294.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,307 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPKE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 700.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

