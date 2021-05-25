Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

