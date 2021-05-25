Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

NYSE:FFC opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

