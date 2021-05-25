Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

FDBC stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.24. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Richard M. Hotchkiss sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $153,726.72. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

