2,550 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $470,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

