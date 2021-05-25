Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $66,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after acquiring an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.60. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

