9,826 Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

