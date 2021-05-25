Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.90 Million Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $63,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

