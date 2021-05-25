Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

