Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 588.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares in the company, valued at $29,304,081.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

