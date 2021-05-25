Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,127 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.33% of Meta Financial Group worth $62,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.