Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,805 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

