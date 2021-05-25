Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,637 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPO opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

