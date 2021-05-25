Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 704 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $243.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.