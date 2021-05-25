Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 247,838 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 439.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

