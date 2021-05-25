Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,432 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 135,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period.

CWI opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

