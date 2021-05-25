Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

