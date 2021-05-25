Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 93,143 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 90,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FV opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05.

