Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

