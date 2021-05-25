Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

MXI stock opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $99.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.16.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

