Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,630,000 after purchasing an additional 127,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.46.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.