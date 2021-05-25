Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,448 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

