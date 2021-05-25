Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP increased its position in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

