Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,005,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 155,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

