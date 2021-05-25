Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,403,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,752,000.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56.

