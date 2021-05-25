Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qorvo by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after buying an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,498 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.11 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.