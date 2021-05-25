Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 561,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

