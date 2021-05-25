GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of GrafTech International worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAF opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

