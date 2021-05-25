Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,463 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $15,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 18,554.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

VMW stock opened at $162.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.31.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $208,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

