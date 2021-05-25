Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,777 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Group 1 Automotive worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

NYSE:GPI opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,668.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

