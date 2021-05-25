Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.78 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $87,725,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assurant by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE AIZ opened at $159.14 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

