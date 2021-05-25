Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,811 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Garmin worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,370,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

