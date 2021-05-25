TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Cheryl Graden Sells 3,742 Shares of Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$134.17 on Tuesday. TMX Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The company has a market cap of C$7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$128.81.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0247368 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.71.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

