Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $2,102,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank M. Svoboda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00.

GL opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Globe Life by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

