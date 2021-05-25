Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 22,410 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,824,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

