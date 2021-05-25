TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 14,255 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roger M. Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00.

TechTarget stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1,132.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

