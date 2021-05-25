American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 5.71% of American River Bankshares worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.88.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRB. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

