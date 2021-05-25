ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

