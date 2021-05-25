The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after purchasing an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after buying an additional 734,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 1,113,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after buying an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NYSE CUZ opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

